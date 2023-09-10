An Alaskan moose-hunting saga, part 5: The journey concludes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Disgruntled, I began hiking down the gravel road in the darkness, my wet boots sloshing with every step. It was a quick pace, and I swung my arms for added speed. I told myself that the faster I walked, the sooner I’d be done. I was so close to getting out now. Why hadn’t I just marked that bike with the GPS? The road into this area is a 29-mile-long stretch of gravel. You would have no business being here if you weren’t hunting, fishing, or camping. That road doesn’t get a lot of traffic.