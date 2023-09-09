Controlled deer hunt set for two Pittsburgh parks

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Controlled hunting is slated for two Pittsburgh, Pa., parks this fall in a pilot program aimed at thinning the city’s spiraling population of white-tailed deer. City council approved legislation Sept. 6 that will allow a limited number of licensed, qualified bowhunters to shoot deer in Frick and Riverview parks over a specified number of days during the upcoming archery season. The city’s chief operating and administrative officer Lisa Frank called it “a baby step” toward developing a more comprehensive, citywide program in future years.