Suggested name change of Ohio national forest stirs debate on war general Anthony Wayne

A federal effort is underway to scuttle the name of a Revolutionary War hero used to designate the only national forest in Ohio. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has announced its intent to rename the 244,265-acre Wayne National Forest to the Buckeye National Forest, which is located in 12 southeast and southern Ohio counties. The forest is divided into three administrative districts. It was officially named Wayne National Forest in December 1992 as part of a national reforestation program.