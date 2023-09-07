New York’s Fourth annual Women’s Fishing Expo on Long Island set for Sept. 16

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will hold the fourth annual Women’s Fishing Expo at Connetquot River State Park Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located in Islip, in Suffolk County, on Long Island. This event will be run primarily by women anglers and fisheries professionals and will also feature women-owned businesses and fishing clubs for networking opportunities.