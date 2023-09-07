Iowa’s statewide fishing report for Sept. 7, 2023

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water clarity is roughly 10 inches. water levels are 13 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over the rock piles and from boat in 2-6 feet of water. Anglers have also had success in the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up 7- to 8-inch bluegill near rock piles and isolated timber near shore. Try floating a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing offshore near rock piles and dredge cuts.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in deeper habitat. Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around open patches of vegetation along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water or isolated vegetation and structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near isolated rock and brush piles in deeper water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch near isolated vegetation and shallow brush piles.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at ramps. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits near shore and around rocky structure.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 3-6 pound catfish. Try cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing the dredge cuts with crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Water temperatures are decreasing with the cooler nights. Most lakes are around 70 degrees. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift or slow troll small jigs to target suspended crappie. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70s. The lake level is 8.6 inches below crest. Water clarity is 2 feet. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching a few crappie using live bait and small jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits in 8-10 feet of water. A few fish are being caught on live bait around docks and near vegetation. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try a small jig tipped or live bait. Drift areas with 6-12 feet of depth to find schools.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Largemouth Bass– Good: Use surface lures or weedless jigs.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater baits.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.09 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; anglers can find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over or off weed lines.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70s. You may have to move out deeper to find edges of weed lines. Water levels are 6 inches below crest. Black Bullhead – Good: Anglers have been successful when fishing the north grade. Black Crappie – Fair: Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook and a small piece of worm from the docks. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Angler have been successful with slip bobbers off points and pulling spinners over vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Bass topwater bite has been good. Water levels are 2 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Water temperatures are dropping fast with the colder nights. Area water temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most area water levels are slightly below crest. Anglers have found the most success fishing off rock points and the edges of weed lines. Many weed beds are starting to die back as water temperatures decrease. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are very low; use caution at boat ramps. Water temperatures are in the 80s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in brush piles or around woody structure. Use a minnow under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try chicken liver, dead chub or stink baits on the bottom in slow water. Smallmouth Bass – No report: Use a jig with a natural colored twister tail or nightcrawler in brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail.

Decorah District Streams

West Canoe stocking will be delayed due to high temperatures early in the weekand continued low water conditions. With cooler weather forecast, all streams stocked with catchable trout will resume September 11 and continue through the end of October. Brook Trout – Slow: Excellent hatches of gnats, midges, and mosquitoes occurring. Brown Trout – Slow: Terrestrial insects abound. Use flies imitating crickets, grasshoppers, ants, and beetles. Rainbow Trout – Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is fair. Best bite is early morning or later in the day. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a spinner or crankbait pulled slowly behind a small watercraft. Crappie are suspended throughout lake. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills in vegetation. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber along weed edges. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worm, stink bait, or a dead chub near stumps or other woody habitat to catch nice-sized catfish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try a topwater or weedless lure along weed edges.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is poor due to brown algae bloom. Water levels are down 6-8 inches. Best bite is early morning or evening. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are suspended. Try trolling around the lake with a spinner or jig tipped with a light colored plastic tail. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill off shore near or in vegetation. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or a dead chub fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try a topwater lure along the weed edges.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are low. Water clarity is fair due to a brown algae bloom. Paddlers may have to walk through more riffles than float. Canoes are not recommended with the low water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or back eddies. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

A project to improve the boat ramp and angler access at Lidtke Mill near Lime Springs is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 7. This access will be closed until further notice. Thank you in advance for your patience. Water levels remain low. Water clarity is poor due to a brown algae bloom. Be prepared to walk through riffles due to low water levels. Canoes are not recommended with the low water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or eddies. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low. Be prepared to walk through riffles. Water temperatures are in the 80s, but will fluctuate with hot temperatures. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish in deeper pools and around woody structure. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a crawler or crawdad in the deeper pools or around rock ledges. A bright colored crankbait also works. Walleye – Slow: Try fishing the eddies and deeper pools.

Volga Lake

Lake temperatures are in the 80s. Water clarity is about 12 inches. Best bite is early morning or later afternoon into the evening. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly troll or paddle deeper water; use a spinner bait. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber around rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Trophy catfish are plentiful in this lake. Use stink bait, dead chubs, or worms near stumps or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Find bass around fish attracting structures.

Area interior rivers and streams are low. Clarity is good on most area rivers and streams. Expect more seasonal weekend temperatures with daytime highs in the low 80s to upper 40’s overnight; no rain expected. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Brinker Lake

Reports of anglers catching crappie and largemouth bass. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a slip bobber sinker and hook tipped with a minnow in brush piles in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics, spinnerbaits, or crankbaits in the afternoon to later evening.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are having success with bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure using electronics and jig colored tube jigs at various depths to locate fish; the south corner of the damn has been really good for crappie. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish. Channel Catfish – Good: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass on most everything thrown at them; try spinners and crankbaits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Target walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river in areas of deeper water with the low river conditions. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers. stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye – No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leach or cast crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye – No Report: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are taking a few pike and walleye. There are few reports on Brinker and Big Woods lakes in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area for panfish and bass. Trout streams are low and clear across northeast Iowa; consider fishing during low light conditions and approach streams carefully to avoid disturbing wild fish. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 7.7feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperatures is near 77 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp is extremely shallow. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading; use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in rough sloughs in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas.

Northern Pike – Excellent: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Good: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is near 611.8 feet at Lynxville. Water temperature is near 80 degrees at Lock & Dam 9 in Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill due to low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse – Good: Redhorse are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks and around submerged trees. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are biting along vegetation edges. Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is extremely low at 3.6 feet at Guttenberg. Use of the Guttenberg city ramps is not recommended; they are extremely shallow. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Water temperature is in the upper to mid-70s. Construction of ramp extensions is expected to begin in late September. Expect temporary delays and closures of several lanes. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse – Fair: Redhorse are biting; they are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are biting along vegetation edges. Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Upper Mississippi River water levels remain at extremely low levels. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Use caution and go slow when loading and unloading as ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the upper 70s to 80s. Water clarity is excellent. Look for fish in the vegetation edges in areas with some current during hot weather. Fall fishing is just around the corner. Expect fishing to pick up as the temperatures cool.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is stable at 4.3 feet at Lock and Dam 11 at Dubuque and 7.0 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 74 degrees; water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Bluegill – Excellent: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off the wing-dams. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if you are not getting fish. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use trot lines baited with live green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: As we move into the fall months, largemouth bass fishing will improve as they start feeding heavily on bass. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing near cooler tributary streams in the evenings. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of smallmouth have moved on to the wing-dams. Walleye – Fair: Most anglers are pulling or throwing crankbaits at higher speeds to start the bite. Catch has been up and down like walleye angling tends to be. White Bass – Good: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported; surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 at Bellevue is stable at near 3.3 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 75 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps; it is very easy to back off the Bellevue City Boat Ramp. Black Crappie – Good: Some nice crappies are being caught out of the sluggish deeper side channels. Usually anglers are targeting wood piles in the river using small minnows. Bluegill – Excellent: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stick bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if fish are not biting. Flathead Catfish- Good: Flathead anglers have switched to trot lines baited with green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try plastics along vegetation lines. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy spinners near the confluence of cooler tributary streams. Best bite is in the evening hours. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The kids fishing pond is unfishable as the vegetation has taken hold. The pond will be restocked this fall with trout when vegetation clears. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast inline spinners just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding on minnows. Many smallmouth are also on the wing-dams, especially in this low water. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes are being picked up on wing-dams; catch has been sporadic. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas and can be seen feeding on minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is stable at near 3.9 feet, 9.0 feet at Camanche, and 3.9 feet at LeClaire. Levels are predicted to be stable all week. Water temperature is 76 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Starting to hear anglers targeting crappies in side channels near fallen trees. Bluegill- Excellent: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or along rock lines. The bite has slowed a bit; keep moving if you are not catching fish. Lots of anglers use stink bait; expect bites within 20 minutes or move to other spots. Catfish can be extremely clumped up; you can catch many when you find them. Recent bump in water levels should trigger a better bite for channel cats. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Need areas with moderate current flow; many areas around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try soft plastics along vegetation lines and brush piles. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy spinners near cooler tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks; exposed wing-dam rock can be very good. Walleye – Fair: Lots of trolling being done in side channel areas using crankbaits. White Bass – Good: Try small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines; lots of small fish with an occasional keeper.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is stable at near 3.5 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 76 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Bluegill – Fair: Some gills are being caught along rock and vegetation lines. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around log jams or rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep your fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines in Pool 15. Lots of rock is available; need somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Fair: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas to catch feeding white bass and hybrids.

River levels are extremely low. When boating, use caution to avoid backing trailers off the back of ramps. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats off trailer. Water temperatures are in the mid-70s. Good fishing continues throughout the district; it’s a perfect time to get on the water. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 3.60 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady. Water levels are low; use caution when boating. Bluegill – No Report: With the low water conditions, look for bluegills around brush piles in the flowing side channels. Sometimes the wing-dams will hold bluegills during low water conditions. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Try stink bait, nightcrawlers or cut shad. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for largemouth bass around snags along main channel and side channels with the low water conditions. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With low water, fish will most likely be on outer tips of wing-dams. Try three-way rigs with crawlers or cast crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 2.96 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Water levels are low; use caution when boating. Bluegill – No report: With low water, look for bluegills around brush piles in flowing side channels. Also try wing-dams during low water conditions. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along side channels and the main channel. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Use stink baits, nightcrawlers or cut shad. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for largemouth bass around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels with the low water conditions. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water levels, walleyes will be on the outer tips of wing-dams. Try three-way rigs with crawlers or cast crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 2.17 feet at Lock and Dam 17 in New Boston and is falling. Use caution when boating due to low water levels. Bluegill – No Report: With the low water conditions, look for bluegills around brush piles in the flowing side channels. Sometimes bluegills can be found on the wing-dams with low water conditions. Also try fishing the brush piles in the deeper dredge cuts in Huron Island. Channel Catfish – No report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags in side channels and along the main channel. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Use stink baits, nightcrawlers or cut shad. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look around brush piles and snags along main channel and side channels with low water conditions. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water conditions, look for walleyes on the outer ends of the wing-dams. Use three-way rigs with nightcrawlers or cast crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 0.65 feet. Use caution when boating due to low water levels. Bluegill – No Report: With the low water conditions ,look for bluegills around brush piles in the side channels. Sometimes bluegills can be found on the wing-dams during low water conditions. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Channel catfish can also be caught fishing above the wing-dams. Try stink bait, nightcrawlers or cut shad.

River stages are low; use caution when boating. Main channel water temperature is around 79 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water temperature is 79 degrees, but should start to fall with the cooler nights.. Black Crappie – Fair: The cooler nights should bring cooler water temperatures that should get the crappies feeding more actively. Expect them to stay out in 6-7 feet of water for a while yet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill remain in the trees down 5 or 6 feet from the surface. Use worm and bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for bass down at about 6 feet, no deeper. Flip soft plastics and jigs back into the flooded timber at 4-6 feet down to find them.

Lake Belva Deer

Hot weather over the weekend kept water temperature from falling lower than 78 degrees. Water clarity is improving slowly at 23 inches; the water remains pretty green yet. Bluegill – Fair: The forecast cooler weather should get the water temperatures falling again and make the bluegills think of coming back into shallower water. Channel Catfish – Good: Like Darling, the Belva Deer catfish got tired of waiting for fall’s cooler weather and started to feed at the end of last week. Work off the ends of the jetties; don’t forget about around the fish cleaning stations. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass got pushed back a little with the return of the really hot weather. Forecast cooler weather should start to bring them in shallow again.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity is still limited at 15 inches, mostly due to phytoplankton in the top couple of feet. Bluegill – Fair: Angler pressure this last weekend was held down by the hot weather. Expect bluegills to get ready to head shallow with the forecast cooler nights. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are on the feed. They got tired of waiting for fall-like weather and were biting over the weekend. Stink bait or chicken liver works well. Largemouth Bass -bSlow: That last shot of hot weather at the beginning of the week made the bass think twice before they headed shallow for the start of fall.

Lost Grove Lake

Water clarity is 7-8 feet. Water temperature is around 76 degrees. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are out along the edge of the flooded timber in 10 to 12 feet of water. Try vertical jigging or slow trolling until you find them. They are not in any rush to move shallower. Bluegill – Fair: Hot weather this last weekend pushed the bluegills out into the deeper water woody habitat. Expect by this weekend they will start to move back into shallower water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most anglers are staying out in 10 to 12 feet of water; with the forecast cooler nights, expect to see bass start to work the shallower water more as the water temperature drops.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

It’s difficult to find a boat ramp you could launch from. Paddlers should expect to do more than a little dragging; double your normal float times. Channel Catfish – Good: Start working the back edge of the sandbars directly up river of the log jams during dawn and dusk. Cooler water should start to bring the catfish up to them looking to feed on minnows hiding there.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Try trolling cut bait in the channel. Reports that bluegills or green sunfish have been better than shad due to the abundance of shad in the lake.

Grundy County Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized fish are being reported; use small worms.

Kent Park Lake

There is quite a bit of vegetation in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing on top of or along the weeds; most fish are 12- to 15-inches.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is off; any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or livers. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the rock/wood or topwaters in the morning or night. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or crawler harness in 7-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: There is some surface activity at sunrise/sunset; look for suspended fish during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try livers or stink bait. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs or live bait along rock in 8-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunrise/sunset or try crankbaits for suspended fish.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver along shoreline areas with rock. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs around submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties. Try topwater lures early and late in the day.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water to catch suspended crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.49 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits to catch suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks; use jig and minnow combinations in those areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with windblown shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Fair: Target submerged habitat using small jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Its not a hot bite, but some walleye are being caught trolling shad imitating crankbaits or jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Try trolling shad imitating crankbaits, plastics, and spoons. The area from the Sandpiper Boat Ramp to the marina bay and out from the Oak Grove Beach are good starting points.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The water clarity has improved. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report catching bluegill with nightcrawlers around tree piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Meadow Lake

The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity will improve as water temperatures drop. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers report catching black crappie around the tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching bluegill around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Bluegill – Fair: Try nightcrawlers under a bobber along rocky shoreline areas. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is currently about 3 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main boat ramp. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs fished along rock piles to catch all sizes of largemouth bass.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature is in the upper 70s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.