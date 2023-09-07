Bass bite going strong on Lake Miami in Iowa’s Monroe County

Lake Miami, a 137-acre body of water in Iowa’s Monroe County, has a good bass bite going on for anglers wanting to get on the water late this summer.

The Sept. 1 Iowa DNR fishing report noted that many largemouth were being caught by using jigs along structure and near the shore. The black crappie bite in flooded timber, bluegill bite around cedar tree piles and channel catfish bite in 4-8 feet of water were all considered “fair” during the first week of September.

General Information County: Monroe

Location: 5 miles southeast of Lovilia on the west side of 635th Avenue

Acres: 137.00

Maximum Depth: 18.4 ft. (2019 – 18.4′)

Motoring Restrictions: No Size Limit at No Wake

Amenities at Lake Miami include: