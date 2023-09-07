Bass bite going strong on Lake Miami in Iowa’s Monroe County

Lake Miami, a 137-acre body of water in Iowa’s Monroe County, has a good bass bite going on for anglers wanting to get on the water late this summer.
The Sept. 1 Iowa DNR fishing report noted that many largemouth were being caught by using jigs along structure and near the shore. The black crappie bite in flooded timber, bluegill bite around cedar tree piles and channel catfish bite in 4-8 feet of water were all considered “fair” during the first week of September.
General Information
County: Monroe
Location: 5 miles southeast of Lovilia on the west side of 635th Avenue
Acres: 137.00
Maximum Depth: 18.4 ft. (2019 – 18.4′)
Motoring Restrictions: No Size Limit at No Wake
Amenities at Lake Miami include:
- Fishing Jetty
- Accessible Pier
- Picnic Area
- Trails
- Playground
- Restrooms
- Camping
- Good/Excellent Shorefishing
- Hard Surface Boat Ramp
- Accessible Shoreline
- Fish Cleaning Station
Fishing regulations on Lake Miami include:
- Black Crappie
- Season: Continuous
- Daily Bag Limit: combined black and white crappie, 25 fish
- Possession Limit: unlimited
- Length Limit: none
- Other: No daily limit on private waters
- Bluegill
- Season: Continuous
- Daily Bag Limit: 25 fish
- Possession Limit: unlimited
- Length Limit: none
- Other: No daily limit on private waters
- Channel Catfish
- Season: Continuous
- Daily Bag Limit: combined: channel, blue and flathead catfish, 8 fish
- Possession Limit: combined: channel, blue and flathead catfish, 30 fish
- Length Limit: none
- Largemouth Bass
- Season: Continuous
- Daily Bag Limit: combined black bass, 3 fish
- Possession Limit: combined black bass, 6 fish
- Length Limit: 15-inch minimum
For DNR stocking information on Lake Miami and more, visit the lake’s profile page on the DNR website.