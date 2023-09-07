Thursday, September 7th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Bass bite going strong on Lake Miami in Iowa’s Monroe County

Lake Miami, a 137-acre body of water in Iowa’s Monroe County, has a good bass bite going on for anglers wanting to get on the water late this summer.

The Sept. 1 Iowa DNR fishing report noted that many largemouth were being caught by using jigs along structure and near the shore. The black crappie bite in flooded timber, bluegill bite around cedar tree piles and channel catfish bite in 4-8 feet of water were all considered “fair” during the first week of September.

Fishing structure map of Lake Miami courtesy of the Iowa DNR.
General Information

County: Monroe
Location: 5 miles southeast of Lovilia on the west side of 635th Avenue
Acres: 137.00
Maximum Depth: 18.4 ft. (2019 – 18.4′)
Motoring Restrictions: No Size Limit at No Wake

Amenities at Lake Miami include:
  • Fishing Jetty
  • Accessible Pier
  • Picnic Area
  • Trails
  • Playground
  • Restrooms
  • Camping
  • Good/Excellent Shorefishing
  • Hard Surface Boat Ramp
  • Accessible Shoreline
  • Fish Cleaning Station

Fishing regulations on Lake Miami include:

  • Black Crappie
    • Season: Continuous
    • Daily Bag Limit: combined black and white crappie, 25 fish
    • Possession Limit: unlimited
    • Length Limit: none
    • Other: No daily limit on private waters
  • Bluegill
    • Season: Continuous
    • Daily Bag Limit: 25 fish
    • Possession Limit: unlimited
    • Length Limit: none
    • Other: No daily limit on private waters
  • Channel Catfish
    • Season: Continuous
    • Daily Bag Limit: combined: channel, blue and flathead catfish, 8 fish
    • Possession Limit: combined: channel, blue and flathead catfish, 30 fish
    • Length Limit: none
  • Largemouth Bass
    • Season: Continuous
    • Daily Bag Limit: combined black bass, 3 fish
    • Possession Limit: combined black bass, 6 fish
    • Length Limit: 15-inch minimum

For DNR stocking information on Lake Miami and more, visit the lake’s profile page on the DNR website.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?