Former intern Nate Huck returns as game-bird consultant for Minnesota DNR

In 2009, Nate Huck interned for the Minnesota DNR with the shallow lakes program. Now, he’s back in the same DNR office, in Brainerd, 14 years later, this time as resident game-bird consultant, a newly created position within the department. Huck has spent time in Wisconsin, Texas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania tackling various wildlife biology jobs. He’s looking forward to returning to the Midwest and crafting the new position to benefit Minnesota wildlife, and potentially hunters.