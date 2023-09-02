Saturday, September 2nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 451 – Early teal and Canada goose seasons begin, a new book on duck camps, Stock and Barrel’s new “The Vault” specialty guns, plus Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous coming to Twin Cities

Waterfowl talk dominates the first half of this week’s program, first with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discussing a warm kickoff to the early teal and Canada goose seasons in Minnesota this weekend, then Steve Knutson joins the program to talk about his new book, “Minnesota Duck Camps: 160 Years of History and Tradition.” Kevin Vick, president of Stock & Barrel Gun Shops then joins the show to talk about the grand opening kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 9 of “The Vault,” a collection of specialty and pre-owned firearms for collectors and enthusiasts, at S&B’s Eagan location. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the program with their reaction to the announcement that Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is bringing its North American Rendezvous to the Twin Cities April 18-20, 2024, then Tim and Rob talk about a controversial wild horse culling plan at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?