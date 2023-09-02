Waterfowl talk dominates the first half of this week’s program, first with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discussing a warm kickoff to the early teal and Canada goose seasons in Minnesota this weekend, then Steve Knutson joins the program to talk about his new book, “Minnesota Duck Camps: 160 Years of History and Tradition.” Kevin Vick, president of Stock & Barrel Gun Shops then joins the show to talk about the grand opening kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 9 of “The Vault,” a collection of specialty and pre-owned firearms for collectors and enthusiasts, at S&B’s Eagan location. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the program with their reaction to the announcement that Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is bringing its North American Rendezvous to the Twin Cities April 18-20, 2024, then Tim and Rob talk about a controversial wild horse culling plan at Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Episode 451 – Early teal and Canada goose seasons begin, a new book on duck camps, Stock and Barrel’s new “The Vault” specialty guns, plus Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous coming to Twin Cities
