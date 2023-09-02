Can perch and walleye live harmoniously in Michigan’s Saginaw Bay?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Call it the irony of Saginaw Bay fishing: Happy walleye anglers, this year posting what may be their best season ever, are catching only a small percentage of the Bay’s super-abundant walleyes. Only a minuscule percentage of millions of perch, meanwhile, are living more than one year, yet in jumbo-sided schools they’re providing some memorable angling days. Yeah, that’s ironic.