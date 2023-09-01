Bobcat permits up for grabs in Illinois through September

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Permits for the eighth modern bobcat season in Illinois are up for grabs until the end of the month, with more than 6,000 trappers and hunters competing for 1,000 opportunities. “Competing” may not be the accurate description – a DNR lottery actually decides who gets a permit. The number of applicants has remained high since the inception of the season in 2016, proving there are large numbers of bowhunters, trappers and gun hunters interested in hunting or trapping the apex predator.