New hunter access program launched in South Dakota

Pheasant hunters in South Dakota will have new acres of ground to walk in pursuit of the wily upland birds courtesy of a new statewide voluntary, incentive-based habitat access program set to launch this month. The Public Access to Habitat (PATH) Program is a partnership-driven effort to boost access to areas of new upland habitat enrolled in long-term conservation programs across South Dakota. A $250,000 commitment from digital mapping company onX and the South Dakota Department of Tourism is providing the initial funding for the program, with a goal of creating new public access to 10,000 acres of quality habitat during the coming year.