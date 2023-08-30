Streams of Thought: Where are the public-land advocates when the topic turns tribal?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Nearly every major conservation group that’s known by readers of this publication includes access to public lands – for hunting, fishing, and otherwise – as a priority. And well they should. The future of these important endeavors depends upon those who partake, and those who partake need places in which to partake. Simple. So today I ask, why is it the groups that promote public lands are largely silent when the topic turns tribal?