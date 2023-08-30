Minnesota DNR seeks applicants for four advisory committees

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is recruiting new members to serve on key advisory groups related to Minnesota’s natural heritage, aquatic invasive species, outdoor recreation, and Lake Superior Coastal Program. People can learn more or apply on the Engage with DNR website.

“The Minnesota DNR strives for each committee membership to include a diverse mix of backgrounds, perspectives, locations, and lived experiences so that we can benefit from the breadth of knowledge and insight that such diversity brings, and so that our advisory committees are reflective of all Minnesotans,” the agency states in a news release.

Natural Heritage Advisory Committee

The Natural Heritage Advisory Committee advises the Minnesota DNR on issues relating to sustaining the state’s natural heritage, biological diversity, and ecosystem services. NHAC members make recommendations to help protect high-quality prairies, forests, wetlands, and other native habitats, and the diversity of plants and animals they support.

New member appointments with three-year terms will begin in January 2024 and extend through December 2026. Minnesota residents with interest or expertise in sustaining our state’s natural heritage can apply online until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Visit: mndnr.gov/nhac

Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee

Aquatic invasive species present one of the state’s most pressing natural resources issues.

Minnesotans interested in serving on the DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee may apply online until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

The Minnesota DNR established the advisory committee in 2013 to help guide the agency’s AIS prevention and management activities. The committee comprises 15 members who serve three-year terms. Visit: mndnr.gov/aisadvisory

Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee

People with enthusiasm for Minnesota parks and trails can help guide efforts to provide welcoming, engaging, accessible, rewarding, and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences for everyone. The partner agencies of the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee include the Metropolitan Council, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, and the Minnesota DNR.

Terms are two years, with the option of being re-appointed for a maximum of three terms.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. More details are available on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee website.

Governor’s Council on Minnesota’s Coastal Program

The Governor’s Council on Minnesota’s Coastal Program advises the Minnesota DNR on matters related to Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program.

The council has 15 open seats.

Minnesotans living in Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties or on the Fond du Lac or Grand Portage reservations are encouraged to apply.

Apply online by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, through the Office of the Secretary of State for consideration. See mndnr.gov/waters/lakesuperior/council.html for more info.