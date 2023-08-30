Common-sense prep for bear-hunting success in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bear hunting in Minnesota can be feast or famine. Some years, nature offers bruins a smorgasbord of food options such as blueberries, hazelnuts, and acorns. Other years, those attractive goodies are unavailable to bears, and the critters visit hunters’ bait sites with regularity, increasing those hunters’ chances of tagging one of the forest beasts. My favorite bear hunts have occurred during those seasons during which bears munched wildly on native chow and largely ignored sweet bait offerings.