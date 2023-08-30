Brood numbers up, brood size down in North Dakota heading into 2023 season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While North American duck counts are down in 2023, North Dakota offers a bright spot for duck production. North Dakota Game and Fish Department migratory game bird biologists expect a fall flight of ducks similar to 1998, 2004, and 2020. The fall flight is anticipated to be about 23% above last year’s fall flight, based on observations from the state’s annual mid-July duck production survey.