Oley Valley Hunting Club in Pennsylvania celebrates 100 years

A hunting camp in Centre County, belonging to a club comprised almost entirely of Berks County residents, recently celebrated its 100th year as an organization. The Oley Valley Hunting Club, established in 1923 with 23 original members, selected a mid-August Saturday to gather some members to honor the club’s century of existence. Located just west of the R.B. Winter State Park office, the camp building sits a few yards from Route 192 (formally Brush Valley Road), and within Bald Eagle State Forest. Ray Rohrbach, of Oley, an 83-year-old member who joined the camp in 1972, recalls some of the history passed down to him from two of his half-brothers.