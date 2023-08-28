Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club has a clear mission; getting youngsters involved in the outdoors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Kids under the age of 16 may fish Iowa waters without a fishing license in an attempt to make it easier for young people to be introduced to fishing. That’s the good news. The bad news? A lot of youngsters never get the chance to fish because they don’t have an adult to take them fishing. Many youngsters are missing the chance to enjoy the outdoors and have a chance to watch a bobber go down and feel the tug of a fish pulling on the other end of the rod. In northwest Iowa, there is an organization doing its part to change that: The Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club (IGLFC).