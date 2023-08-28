A sweet-corn approach to mourning doves

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As my hunting partner Jim Rundell, of Madison, Wis., and I walked across the field, dozens of mourning doves flew up from the flattened stalks in front of us. We were heading for our sitting spots on opening morning. With swivel-seat stools slung over our shoulders, we were brimming with anticipation of plentiful pass shooting action in the dove fields. Now, if you thought we were crossing one of the 32 fields the Wisconsin DNR manages for the dove hunt, you would be mistaken.