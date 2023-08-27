Michigan Wildlife Council spreading positive conservation image of hunting, fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A campaign to educate the public on the importance of hunting and fishing for wildlife management is making significant progress, with messaging shifting this year to focus more on the benefits of outdoor experiences. Officials with the Michigan Wildlife Council recently provided an update on the campaign to the Natural Resources Commission, highlighting the progress since the group was formed by legislation in 2013 and plans for 2023.