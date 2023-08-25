All duck hunters make mistakes; the best ones learn from them

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 20-something college graduate student unnerved me from the start. Along with two other natural-resources students, we were hunting one of the national wildlife refuges in California’s waterfowl-rich Central Valley. It was a pretty backwater marsh, and an even prettier morning, which started slowly for the hunters. But by 9 a.m., beneath a cobalt-blue sky and a persistent cool breeze, the refuge’s ducks started moving.