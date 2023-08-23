Minnewaska anglers wonder: Are walleyes really back on this Pope County, Minn., lake?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At more than 8,000 acres, Lake Minnewaska is one of west-central Minnesota’s largest bodies of water. It’s also one of the most popular lakes in this region due to a long history of consistent walleye, panfish, and bass fishing opportunities.