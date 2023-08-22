Marine Fisheries Commission debates new striper rules

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Aug. 1, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board debated new management measures intended to help rebuild the over-fished striped bass population. Last November, scientists informed the Management Board that the population would probably rebuild by 2029, the deadline established in the striped bass management plan. But in May of this year, the board learned that 2022 recreational landings were so high that rebuilding was no longer likely.