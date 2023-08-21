A look at American marten management and reintroduction efforts in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The American marten is often referred to incorrectly as a pine marten because it resembles a species found in Europe. Martens are related to fishers, mink, weasels, and river otters and all produce a strong smell from the anal scent glands they use to mark their territories. According to the New York DEC website, these small, slender-bodied animals currently inhabit about a 5,300-square-mile area in the Adirondacks, mainly in the high peaks region and surrounding areas.