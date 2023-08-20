Shooting foam: Here’s how to make sure you’re ready for bow opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As I espied the elk, I figured he was pushing 35 yards away. Upon releasing my arrow, however, I quickly realized that he was much further away. The carbon shaft struck noticeably low, barely catching the top portion of his leg. What would have ended up as a long, yet fruitless, tracking job only ended up as a bit of disappointment and a lot of laughs as the elk in question was not made of flesh and bone, but rather foam. Bigger animals such as elk look closer than they actually are when you are accustomed to shooting at deer and turkey-sized animals.