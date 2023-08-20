Sunday, August 20th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Sunday, August 20th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Shooting foam: Here’s how to make sure you’re ready for bow opener

Much can be learned by shooting foam targets in the summer that could pay off in the deer hunting woods come fall. (Photo by Joe Martino)
As I espied the elk, I figured he was pushing 35 yards away. Upon releasing my arrow, however, I quickly realized that he was much further away. The carbon shaft struck noticeably low, barely catching the top portion of his leg. What would have ended up as a long, yet fruitless, tracking job only ended up as a bit of disappointment and a lot of laughs as the elk in question was not made of flesh and bone, but rather foam. Bigger animals such as elk look closer than they actually are when you are accustomed to shooting at deer and turkey-sized animals.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?