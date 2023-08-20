Here’s how to build a safe bullet-stopping structure at home or camp

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Having taught hunter education classes for more than 20 years now, we always cover just how far a bullet is able to travel from various caliber guns. Some of the so-called backstops on these home gun ranges would allow a bullet to travel through the target and well beyond. I’m sure you all have seen them, discarded political posters or real estate signs staked out in a field or nailed to a tree or a fence post with no landscape feature behind them to stop the rounds’ travel. If you decide to develop a range, to avoid incidents, take the time to build a proper backstop where you shoot. It does not take a lot of time or money to do so and will last you for many years when done right.