Episode 27 — First Anniversary with Steve Piatt

The Great Northeast Podcast celebrates its first year with its first guest, retired NY Outdoor News Editor Steve Piatt. Steve talks fishing on Lake Erie, Oneida Lake and Lake Placid and reflects on time spent with his wife, Paula, and their hunting dogs. He also talks about last winter’s NWTF convention, in Nashville, and pheasant hunting in both New York and Pennsylvania. Finally, Steve is getting in shape for a mountain goat hunt in Alaska, come September, and also reflects on his time with NYODN.