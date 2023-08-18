Completed Mazurik fish cleaning station getting good use by anglers of Lake Erie’s Western Basin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anglers looked forward to the opening of the Mazurik Fish Cleaning Station earlier this year as the walleye fishing heated up in the Lake Erie Western Basin. In addition to Mazurik, other stations were opened at Huron and Avon Lake. All three are welcome additions for Lake Erie anglers. Anglers from around the country, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, have all used the Mazurik station since its soft opening in May. The Mazurik location was officially dedicated July 20 with Gov. Mike DeWine, ODNR Director Mary Mertz, and Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker speaking.