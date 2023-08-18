Friday, August 18th, 2023
Completed Mazurik fish cleaning station getting good use by anglers of Lake Erie’s Western Basin

A new fish cleaning station on Lake Erie’s Western Basin at the Mazurik launch site opened for anglers to use in May. The Division of Wildlife and Gov. Mike DeWine officially cut the ribbon on the facility in July. (Photo courtesy Division of Wildlife)
Anglers looked forward to the opening of the Mazurik Fish Cleaning Station earlier this year as the walleye fishing heated up in the Lake Erie Western Basin. In addition to Mazurik, other stations were opened at Huron and Avon Lake. All three are welcome additions for Lake Erie anglers. Anglers from around the country, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, have all used the Mazurik station since its soft opening in May. The Mazurik location was officially dedicated July 20 with Gov. Mike DeWine, ODNR Director Mary Mertz, and Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker speaking.
