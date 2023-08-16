Minnesota DNR announces Grand Rapids-area deer-hunting protocols for this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Deer hunters participating in the Grand Rapids city deer hunt and in the broader Deer Permit Area 679 should be aware of and plan for changes in harvest and hunting regulations this fall. The annual city of Grand Rapids special deer hunt begins with the start of archery season Sept. 16, continues through rifle and muzzleloader seasons, and ends on Sunday, Dec. 31. New this year, all deer 1 year or older harvested throughout the city’s special deer hunt are subject to mandatory chronic wasting disease sampling.