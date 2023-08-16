Maumee River project in Ohio teems with possibilities

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A golden opportunity – well, at least a tantalizing possibility – exists to open up perhaps 30 more miles of the Maumee River to downstream fisheries at the Grand Rapids-Providence dams through a project to conserve Howard Island there. The island, which covers nine acres and looks somewhat like the outline of an old battleship when seen from the air, sits about 32 miles from Lake Erie and anchors the “wings” of two low-head dams that reach out from the opposite-bank villages of Grand Rapids and Providence. The property was purchased in the past year by the Perrysburg-based Black Swamp Conservancy (BSC) for about $75,000 in state-furnished H2Ohio funds.