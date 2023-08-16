Cormorants likely to blame for walleye decline in Minnesota’s Pelican Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anglers and other interested outdoor enthusiasts have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 to comment on what the Minnesota DNR is calling “fish and cormorant population management alternatives” for Pelican Lake in western Minnesota’s Grant County. At issue is Pelican Lake’s declining walleye population. According to the Minnesota DNR, the most recent fisheries survey conducted in June 2021 on the lake near Ashby indicates that double-crested cormorants may be limiting survival of young walleyes that are the key to sustaining a healthy walleye population.