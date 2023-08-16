Anglers whistle happy tune when fishing for walleyes on Minnesota’s Loon in Jackson County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Loon Lake is a 700-acre fishery that sits near the Minnesota/Iowa border in Jackson County. It’s a shallow lake, with a maximum depth of 7 feet, but it’s full of walleyes, which draw anglers from both sides of the border.