Vaccine program involving raccoons in Pennsylvania helping stem the spread of rabies

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A raccoon baiting program aimed at stemming the spread of rabies is now underway in western Pennsylvania for the 22nd straight year. Through early September, oral vaccine doses wrapped in fishmeal or a vanilla-flavored waxy substance are being dropped from helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes over less populated parts of the state’s western counties and distributed by hand around abandoned lots, under dumpsters, down storm drains, and in woody sections of public parks. The goal is to eradicate rabies in western Pennsylvania and keep it from moving further west into Ohio, and the effort appears to be working.