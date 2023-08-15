Paddle to Paddle event set in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The second annual Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge is set for Aug. 26. Kayakers and canoers of all skill levels can come together to experience the beautiful scenery along the Shenango River while indulging their passion for outdoor sports and competing for cash prizes of over $5,000. Cash prizes will be awarded on the day of the event.