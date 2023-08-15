Deer Management Assistance Program permits available on Pennsylvania game lands this year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania’s Deer Management Assistance Program – better known as DMAP – is available on some state game lands for the first time in the 2023-24 hunting seasons. Through DMAP, hunters can get permits that allow them to harvest antlerless deer – one per tag – on the specific property for which the permit was issued.