Wisconsin spring survey shows stable waterfowl numbers, while pheasant and grouse counts drop

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Results of the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) annual spring surveys of Wisconsin ruffed grouse, pheasant, and waterfowl are in, with the spring waterfowl breeding survey showing stable population numbers and habitat conditions for migratory birds. In contrast, the spring surveys showed ruffed grouse and pheasant counts below the five year average, including an 11% decrease statewide in ruffed grouse drumming activity from the 2022 spring survey.