Regional ruffed grouse forecast: What can hunters expect in 2023?

While a recent harsh winter in the Upper Midwest may have hindered other wildlife, it was a boon for ruffed grouse, which gain protection from predators in deep snow. (Photo by Austin Vinar)
While grouse drumming reports are up slightly in the primary grouse-hunting states, this doesn’t always mean better hunting. High spring temperatures with dry conditions favoring good nesting success and chick survival are more important indicators. Fortunately, that’s what the leading grouse-producing states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan experienced this spring. Also, although winter conditions in these states were severe, snow depth and access to aspen buds gave grouse the kind of protection and food source they need in the winter. The bottom line is hunting should be at least as good as in past years, especially in the western Great Lakes states with abundant public land.
