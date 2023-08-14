Regional ruffed grouse forecast: What can hunters expect in 2023?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While grouse drumming reports are up slightly in the primary grouse-hunting states, this doesn’t always mean better hunting. High spring temperatures with dry conditions favoring good nesting success and chick survival are more important indicators. Fortunately, that’s what the leading grouse-producing states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan experienced this spring. Also, although winter conditions in these states were severe, snow depth and access to aspen buds gave grouse the kind of protection and food source they need in the winter. The bottom line is hunting should be at least as good as in past years, especially in the western Great Lakes states with abundant public land.