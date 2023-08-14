An Alaskan moose-hunting saga: The hunt begins

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Given Minnesota’s low moose numbers, I’ll probably never have the chance to hunt these kings of the forest around home. That’s OK, though. I experienced enough moose hunting to last me a lifetime during a fateful hunt many years ago. When the recession of 2008 hit, I found myself out of a job. The following summer, a buddy and I road-tripped to Alaska. It was a seat-of-your-pants expedition. We didn’t know if we were going just to be tourists for a couple of weeks or what the plan was. We didn’t care.