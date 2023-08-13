Michigan Natural Resources Commission eyes fishing regulation changes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission was presented with a handful of fisheries regulations to consider at its meeting last week in Grand Rapids. Among the recommendations are relatively small changes for walleye, pike, muskie, and sturgeon in select areas of the state. All of the regulations were presented at the August NRC meeting and will be up for vote at the Sept. 14 meeting at Lansing Community College.