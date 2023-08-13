Here’s how to be ready this bowhunting season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Would Aaron Rogers stroll onto a football field, throw a hundred footballs, and walk off feeling ready for the NFL season opener? Obviously not! Yet most bowhunters believe that flinging a hundred arrows into a backyard target a few weeks before opening day is adequate preparation for the season. Like NFL players, I suggest that archers group preseason tasks into games and act them out to mentally prepare for the season opener.