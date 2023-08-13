Big Wisconsin waterfowl expo coming to Oshkosh: Here’s what you’ll find there

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

All things waterfowl – from science to calling contests to gear and more – will land in Oshkosh on Saturday, Aug. 26 during the third annual Wisconsin Waterfowl Hunters’ Expo at the Sunnyview Expo Center. Event goers will find the Wisconsin state duck and goose calling contest, the state duck, turkey and pheasant stamp contest, and a decoy carving contest – not to mention the latest gear and equipment, competitions and prizes, and a youth participation area.