New York’s Reel Impact Tournament making a real impact for kids with cancer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

August 4, 2023 was a special day on the lower Niagara River in New York. Not only was the fishing very good for nearly every person and boat involved (and the weather was perfect on the river), but it also raised some much-needed funds for kids with cancer through two very worthy not-for-profit organizations. If you were looking for a definition of win-win, this was it.