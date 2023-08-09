Three spinner-rig methods you can rely on for walleyes in August

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fishing is downright tough right now. The bite has slowed immensely, and they’re few and far between. We anglers have for decades relied on spinner rigs to trigger walleyes to get a reaction bite, and that’s where we’re at in early August. Here are three spinner-rig methods I rely on at this time of the season. Among the three, usually one trumps the others.