Wisconsin DNR seeking help in noting deer, grouse sightings

Madison — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public’s help collecting deer and game bird management data that will be collected starting Aug. 1 through the Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Observations Survey.