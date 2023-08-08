Warrant issued in Waupaca County, Wis., deer poaching case

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A warrant has been issued for one of two suspects charged in a Waupaca County deer poaching case. Travis J. Vander Heiden, 37, now of Pampa, Texas, had an adjourned initial appearance scheduled for July 25 in front of Waupaca County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Huber, but Vander Heiden failed to show up in person or by phone.