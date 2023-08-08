Iowa’s early teal season offers waterfowlers first chance of the fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Iowa's early teal hunting season begins on Sept. 1, offering the state's waterfowl hunters their first chance of the fall to get back into the marshes. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service makes the September teal season available when the teal population is above certain levels. This early season runs for 16 days statewide (September 1-16). “The early season is timed to take advantage of the peak migration of teal through Iowa," said Orrin Jones, waterfowl research biologist headquartered out of Clear Lake.