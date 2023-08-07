Iowa fish and wildlife adapt to periodic drought conditions

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Water shortages can affect animals and fish in the short-term, but most will adapt to the lack of moisture in the long-term, according to Iowa's hydrologist as well as a technician who has studied the topic. Lower rainfall impacts stream flow, with recent corresponding drops in levels affecting fish, said Tim Hall, hydrology resources coordinator. And with the droppages come an increase in water temperatures, which causes stress on fish.