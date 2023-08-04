Minnesota Cuffs & Collars

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

CO Tony Hams (Warroad) spent the week checking area anglers and monitoring ATV traffic. Violations encountered were no PFD, driving after revocation, no Minnesota driver’s license, failure to display registration, and operating an ATV without headlights.