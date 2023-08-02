Minnesota’s statewide fishing report for August 4, 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Good numbers of walleyes and sauger were caught this week on the south end. Drifting with spinners and crawlers and trolling crankbaits in 28 to 34 feet has been best in the open basin of Big Traverse Bay – find bait, and you’ll find walleyes.