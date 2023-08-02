Hoover Reservoir angler lands Ohio’s new record bigmouth buffalo

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Andrew Peffly went long-lining on July 8, trolling for crappies with 10-, 12-, 14-, and 16-foot rods. He goes long-lining for fun, often with family and friends. When serious, he goes single pole with forward-facing electronics. At the end of the day, little did Peffly know that he would be the latest fish record-holder in Ohio.