‘Fun in the sun’ requires some common sense

There is an incredible amount of sun-resistant clothing on the market. If you didn’t read the label, you’d never know it was sun-resistant. The clothing is very stylish. It doesn’t have to be scorching hot to get a sunburn or even be exposed to extremely bright sun. You can get a bad sunburn on a day when it is gray or hazy outside. The sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays penetrate the overcast skies.